BRIEF-Rockwell Collins announces pricing of senior notes offering

March 28 (Reuters) - Rockwell Collins Inc

* Rockwell Collins announces pricing of senior notes offering

* Priced a public offering of senior notes in a combined aggregate principal amount of $4.65 billion

* Notes will be issued in $300 million of 1.950% notes due 2019

* Rockwell Collins- Net proceeds of offering will be used to finance portion of consideration for co's previously announced acquisition of B/E Aerospace

* Rockwell Collins - Notes will be issued in $1.1 billion of 2.800% notes due 2022, $950 million of 3.200% notes due 2024, $1.3 billion of 3.500% notes due 2027

* Notes will be issued in $1.0 billion of 4.350% notes due 2047

* Rockwell Collins - Will use net proceeds of offering of 2019 notes to repay a portion of its outstanding short-term commercial paper borrowings

* Rockwell Collins - If B/E Aerospace acquisition is not completed on or prior to October 21, 2017 , co will redeem outstanding 2022, 2024, 2027 and 2047 notes