4 months ago
BRIEF-Rockwell Collins Q2 EPS $1.27 from continuing operations
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
April 21, 2017 / 11:01 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Rockwell Collins Q2 EPS $1.27 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Rockwell Collins Inc

* Rockwell Collins reports second quarter financial results and provides updated fiscal year 2017 financial guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $1.27 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $1.34 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.33 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rockwell Collins Inc- acquisition of B/E aerospace closes; new interior systems segment created

* Rockwell Collins Inc - sales and free cash flow guidance raised

* Rockwell Collins Inc - 2017 sales are now expected to be in range of $6.7 billion to $6.8 billion

* Sees 2017 total sales of $6.7 billion to $6.8 billion

* Rockwell Collins Inc sees 2017 GAAP EPS $4.50 to $4.70

* Rockwell Collins Inc sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.95 to $6.15

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.53, revenue view $6.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 free cash flow of $650 mln to $750 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

