July 28, 2017 / 10:43 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-Rockwell Collins reports third quarter financial results

July 28 (Reuters) - Rockwell Collins Inc

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.64

* Q3 earnings per share $1.12 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $2.094 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.04 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rockwell Collins Inc sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.95 to $6.15

* Rockwell Collins Inc sees 2017 GAAP earnings per share $4.85 to $5.05

* Rockwell Collins Inc sees FY 2017 total sales about $6.8 bil.

* Rockwell Collins Inc sees 2017 free cash flow $650 million to $750 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.05, revenue view $6.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rockwell Collins Inc - fiscal year 2017 free cash flow expectations assume capital expenditures will total about $250 million

* Rockwell Collins Inc - "increasingly confident in our ability to exceed our $160 million cost synergy target" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

