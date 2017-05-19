BRIEF-Rockwell Diamonds provides fourth update regarding three subsidiaries in Kimberley, South Africa

May 19 (Reuters) - Rockwell Diamonds Inc :
* Rockwell provides fourth update regarding three subsidiaries in Kimberley, South Africa
* Says subsidiaries again attended in court in Kimberley, South Africa on May 18, 2017
* Effect of order is that joint business rescue practitioners will oversee affairs of subsidiaries and prepare business rescue plan
* Immediate effect of order is that all legal proceedings against subsidiaries are stayed, and liquidation process is suspended
* "A strategic review of all assets and opportunities will be conducted to assess possibilities of realizing short term value"
* Says will also pursue its criminal and civil claims against CML and certain individuals involved in business of CML
* Business practitioners Peter Van Den Steen and Trevor Murgatroyd of Metis Strategic Advisors appointed by court on interim basis
* Peter van den steen, Trevor Murgatroyd will be in contact with creditors of subsidiaries in next week to make necessary arrangements