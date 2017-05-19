FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 19, 2017 / 6:45 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Rockwell Diamonds provides fourth update regarding three subsidiaries in Kimberley, South Africa

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Rockwell Diamonds Inc :

* Rockwell provides fourth update regarding three subsidiaries in Kimberley, South Africa

* Says subsidiaries again attended in court in Kimberley, South Africa on May 18, 2017

* Effect of order is that joint business rescue practitioners will oversee affairs of subsidiaries and prepare business rescue plan

* Immediate effect of order is that all legal proceedings against subsidiaries are stayed, and liquidation process is suspended

* "A strategic review of all assets and opportunities will be conducted to assess possibilities of realizing short term value"

* Says will also pursue its criminal and civil claims against CML and certain individuals involved in business of CML

* Business practitioners Peter Van Den Steen and Trevor Murgatroyd of Metis Strategic Advisors appointed by court on interim basis

* Peter van den steen, Trevor Murgatroyd will be in contact with creditors of subsidiaries in next week to make necessary arrangements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

