4 months ago
BRIEF-Rockwell Diamonds provides update on interim liquidation orders against co's units in South Africa
April 21, 2017 / 2:31 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Rockwell Diamonds provides update on interim liquidation orders against co's units in South Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Rockwell Diamonds Inc :

* Rockwell provides further update regarding interim liquidation orders against three subsidiaries in South Africa

* Interim orders cover Rockwell Resources RSA (Pty) Ltd, HC van Wyk Diamonds Ltd and Saxendrift Mine (Pty) Ltd

* Interim liquidators been appointed by court in accordance with requisitions by major creditors, but have not taken control of units

* Says subsidiaries remain under operating control of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

