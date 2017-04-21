BRIEF-Rockwell Diamonds provides update on interim liquidation orders against co's units in South Africa

April 21 (Reuters) - Rockwell Diamonds Inc :

* Rockwell provides further update regarding interim liquidation orders against three subsidiaries in South Africa

* Interim orders cover Rockwell Resources RSA (Pty) Ltd, HC van Wyk Diamonds Ltd and Saxendrift Mine (Pty) Ltd

* Interim liquidators been appointed by court in accordance with requisitions by major creditors, but have not taken control of units

* Says subsidiaries remain under operating control of company