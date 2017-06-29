BRIEF-Aegon completes sale of majority of US run-off businesses
* UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, AEGON'S TRANSAMERICA LIFE SUBSIDIARIES WILL REINSURE USD 14 BILLION OF LIABILITIES TO AFFILIATES OF WILTON RE US HOLDING INC
June 29 Rockwell Diamonds Inc
* Rockwell provides fifth update regarding three subsidiaries in south africa. Liquidation merit hearing postponed to end october.
* Rockwell diamonds - court hearing to consider merits of liquidation application which had been scheduled for june 22, 2017 postponed to oct 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 9,110 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .