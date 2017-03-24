March 24 Rockwell Diamonds Inc:

* A judge in Kimberley South Africa issued an interim liquidation order against three subsidiaries of company on Thursday

* Court order does not affect Rockwell Diamonds Inc., parent entity

* Liquidation application was enrolled on opposed motion roll in Kimberley high court for 23 March 2017

* Interim orders include Rockwell Resources RSA (Pty) Ltd, HC van Wyk Diamonds Ltd, Saxendrift Mine (Pty) Ltd