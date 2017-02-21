BRIEF-Rockwell Medical updates progress on Calcitriol commercial launch

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Rockwell Medical Inc:
* Rockwell Medical updates progress on calcitriol commercial launch
* Rockwell Medical Inc - FDA has requested that company resubmit application for new contract manufacturer as a prior approval supplement
* Rockwell Medical Inc - FDA has requested that company pay a fee for agency review
* Rockwell Medical Inc - company anticipates calcitriol to become commercially available in u.s. Market in approximately 4-6 months