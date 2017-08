April 20 (Reuters) - Rocky Brands Inc:

* Rocky brands, inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.20

* Q1 sales rose 9.6 percent to $63.1 million

* Gross margin in Q1 of 2017 increased to $19.7 million compared to $18.9 million

* Company's funded debt decreased $16.4 million, or 75.8 pct to $5.2 million at March 31, 2017 versus $21.6 million at march 31, 2016