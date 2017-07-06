US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on tepid ADP jobs data
July 6 Wall Street looked opened lower on Thursday after data showed lower-than-expected hiring in the private sector and as technology shares fell.
July 6 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc
* Reports 16.7 percent increase to first quarter diluted earnings per share
* Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 revenue fell 0.3 percent to $9.3 million
* Same-store pounds of product purchased from company's factory by franchisees and co-branded licensees increased 1.3 pct in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 Wall Street looked opened lower on Thursday after data showed lower-than-expected hiring in the private sector and as technology shares fell.
* Q.E.P. Co Inc reports fiscal 2018 first quarter sales and earnings