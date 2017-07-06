July 6 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc

* Reports 16.7 percent increase to first quarter diluted earnings per share

* Q1 earnings per share $0.14

* Q1 revenue fell 0.3 percent to $9.3 million

* Same-store pounds of product purchased from company's factory by franchisees and co-branded licensees increased 1.3 pct in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: