March 14 (Reuters) - Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc

* Rocky mountain dealerships inc. (tsx:rme) announces 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.23

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly sales of $285.7 million were in line with q4 of 2015