April 18, 2017 / 8:11 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Rogers Communications Q1 adjusted basic earnings $0.64/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc

* Rogers Communications reports first quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.57

* Qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share $0.64

* Rogers Communications Inc - Q1 operating revenue $3,338 million versus $3,245 million

* Rogers Communications Inc - Q1 wireless postpaid net subscriber additions 60,000 versus additions of 14,000 last year

* Rogers Communications Inc says qtrly cable internet subscriber additions of 30,000 versus additions of 16,000 last year

* Rogers Communications Inc - Q1 wireless subscriber postpaid monthly churn 1.10 percent versus 1.17 percent last year

* Rogers Communications Inc - Q1 wireless subscriber monthly blended ARPU $59.96 versus $58.54 last year

* Rogers Communications Inc says qtrly cable television net losses 24,000 versus net losses of 26,000 last year

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.57, revenue view C$3.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

