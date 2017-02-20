FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rogers Corp reports Q4 EPS $0.65
February 20, 2017 / 10:00 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Rogers Corp reports Q4 EPS $0.65

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Rogers Corp

* Rogers corp qtrly net sales of $173.0 million, up 13.1 pct

* Q4 earnings per share $0.65

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.94

* Sees 2017 Q1 net sales to a range of $185 million to $195 million

* Sees 2017 Q1 earnings in range of $0.81 to $0.91 per diluted share

* Sees for full year 2017, Rogers expects capital expenditures to be in a range of $30 million to $35 million

* Sees 2017 Q1 adjusted earnings to a range of $1.09 to $1.19 per diluted share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.99, revenue view $179.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

