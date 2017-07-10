July 10 Rogers Sugar Inc:
* Rogers sugar to acquire premier growth platform in maple
syrup
* Deal for $160.3 million
* Rogers Sugar Inc - to finance transaction, corporation
entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters to
raise approximately $110 million
* Rogers Sugar - transaction expected to provide about 10%
accretion to rogers sugar's free cash flow per share for the
year ending september 30, 2018
* Rogers sugar inc - signing of a share purchase agreement
with champlain financial corporation inc. To acquire l.b. Maple
treat corporation
* Rogers Sugar Inc - transaction to be financed with a mix
of debt, subscription receipts and convertible debentures
* Rogers sugar inc says debentures will bear interest at
rate of 5.0% per annum, payable semi-annually, commencing
December 31, 2017
* Rogers Sugar - to finance transaction, co has entered into
agreement with selected banks to increase co's revolving
facility by $75 million to $275 million
* Rogers Sugar - entered agreement with selected banks in
existing banking syndicate to increase corporation's revolving
facility by $75 million to $275 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: