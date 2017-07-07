July 7 Rogue Resources Inc:

* Rogue announces filing of PEA, selection of contract operator to initiate stripping and provides general corporate update

* Assumes three week period during which 1,400 engineers were on strike has added to co's expected timeline for permitting

* Has not been formally updated by 3 ministries about delay resulting from APIQC strike, anticipates being fully permitted this summer