BRIEF-Postmedia appoints Brian Bidulka as EVP and CFO
* Postmedia appoints Brian Bidulka as EVP and chief financial officer
July 7 Rogue Resources Inc:
* Rogue announces filing of PEA, selection of contract operator to initiate stripping and provides general corporate update
* Assumes three week period during which 1,400 engineers were on strike has added to co's expected timeline for permitting
* Has not been formally updated by 3 ministries about delay resulting from APIQC strike, anticipates being fully permitted this summer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Postmedia appoints Brian Bidulka as EVP and chief financial officer
ISLAMABAD, July 7 A senior Facebook official met with Pakistan's interior minister on Friday to discuss a demand the company prevent blasphemous content or be blocked.