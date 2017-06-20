June 20Roland DG Corp

* Says the Netherlands-based wholly owned unit of the co Roland DG Europe Holdings B.V. plans to establish a France-based wholly owned unit named Roland DG France SAS in early July

* Says the new unit will be capitalized at 300,000 euros

* Say the new unit will be engaged in sales of computer peripherals in France

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/VEnRXN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)