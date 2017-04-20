BRIEF-Roma Group says Independent Commission Against Corruption Of Hong Kong conducted a search at its principal place of business

April 20 (Reuters) - Roma Group Ltd-
* INdependent Commission Against Corruption Of Hong Kong conducted a search at premises where company's principal place of business
* Investigation has no material adverse impact to group and business and operations of group remain normal.
* Company provided certain files and records for purpose of an icac investigation
* Co considers that, as at date of this announcement, investigation has no material adverse impact to group and business and operations of group remain normal
* Board is not aware of any other unpublished inside information
* A director of company is assisting investigation by ICAC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: