4 months ago
BRIEF-Roma Group says Independent Commission Against Corruption Of Hong Kong conducted a search at its principal place of business
#Financials
April 20, 2017 / 12:30 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Roma Group says Independent Commission Against Corruption Of Hong Kong conducted a search at its principal place of business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Roma Group Ltd-

* INdependent Commission Against Corruption Of Hong Kong conducted a search at premises where company's principal place of business

* Investigation has no material adverse impact to group and business and operations of group remain normal.

* Company provided certain files and records for purpose of an icac investigation

* Co considers that, as at date of this announcement, investigation has no material adverse impact to group and business and operations of group remain normal

* Board is not aware of any other unpublished inside information

* A director of company is assisting investigation by ICAC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

