4 months ago
BRIEF-Roma Group says Luk, Kee Yan Kelvin, Chairman of board and CEO of group, was arrested by ICAC
April 20, 2017 / 11:01 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Roma Group says Luk, Kee Yan Kelvin, Chairman of board and CEO of group, was arrested by ICAC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Roma Group Ltd :

* Luk, Kee Yan Kelvin an executive director, chairman of board and Chief Executive Officer of group, had been arrested by ICAC on 19 April 2017

* Luk has tendered his resignation as an executive director, chairman of board, chief executive officer of group

* Chan Hong Nei Connie has been appointed as an executive director

* Luk has been subsequently released on bail.

* Investigation has no material adverse impact to group and business and operations of group remain normal.

* Yue, Kwai Wa Ken, an executive director, has been redesignated as chairman of board and Chief Executive Officer of group with effect from 20 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

