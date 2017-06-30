Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 30
ZURICH, June 30 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.03 percent lower at 8,941 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
June 30 ROMANDE ENERGIE HOLDING SA
* PLANS TO BUILD CHAVALON GAS-FIRED PLANT DROPPED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 29 Global shipping is still feeling the effects of a cyber attack that hit A.P. Moller-Maersk two days ago, showing the scale of the damage a computer virus can unleash on the technology dependent and inter-connected industry.