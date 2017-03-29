FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Romania M&A market down 3.0 pct y/y to $3.5 bln in 2016
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 29, 2017 / 10:04 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Romania M&A market down 3.0 pct y/y to $3.5 bln in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - A report on mergers and acquisitions in central and Southeast Europe by Ernst & Young

* Says the Romanian mergers and acquisitions market fell 3 percent on the year to an estimated $3.54 billion in 2016.

* Says Romania saw 113 transactions in 2016, compared with 123 in the previous year. The industrial sector saw the most transactions. German, French and Polish firms were the most active buyers in Romania.

* Says transactions in central and Southeast Europe totalled $47.7 billion in 2016, up 10.7 percent on the year.

*Says Asahi Group Holdings' acqusition of SABMiller beer brands from Anheuser-Busch InBev was the region's largest transaction last year.

* Florin Vasilică, EY Romania M&A expert: "In 2017, the financial sector will consolidate, the consumer good sector will continue to be active and the number of technology transactions will rise." (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.