BRIEF-Romania sold NPLs worth 3.5 billion euros in 2015-2016-study

March 1 (Reuters) - A report on non-performing loans (NPL) by auditor Deloitte

* Says Romania sold 3.5 billion euros ($3.69 billion) worth of non-performing loans in 2015-2016, the most among Central and Eastern European states.

* Says Romania accounted for 37 percent of NPL transactions in CEE region during the time, followed by Hungary, Poland and Slovenia.

* Says NPL buyers showed particular interest in retail mortgage loan portfolios, a trend expected to continue in 2017.

* "I expect four to five transactions of non-performing loans this year, each with a nominal value of several hundreds of millions of euros," said Radu Dumitrescu, Deloitte Romania partner. ($1 = 0.9491 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)