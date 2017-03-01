FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Romania sold NPLs worth 3.5 billion euros in 2015-2016-study
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 1, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Romania sold NPLs worth 3.5 billion euros in 2015-2016-study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - A report on non-performing loans (NPL) by auditor Deloitte

* Says Romania sold 3.5 billion euros ($3.69 billion) worth of non-performing loans in 2015-2016, the most among Central and Eastern European states.

* Says Romania accounted for 37 percent of NPL transactions in CEE region during the time, followed by Hungary, Poland and Slovenia.

* Says NPL buyers showed particular interest in retail mortgage loan portfolios, a trend expected to continue in 2017.

* "I expect four to five transactions of non-performing loans this year, each with a nominal value of several hundreds of millions of euros," said Radu Dumitrescu, Deloitte Romania partner. ($1 = 0.9491 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.