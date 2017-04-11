FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Ronshine China's unit and Hailiang Metal Trading Group enter property deal
April 11, 2017 / 2:41 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Ronshine China's unit and Hailiang Metal Trading Group enter property deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Ronshine China Holdings Ltd

* Rongxin (Fujian) Investment entered into a letter of intent with Hailiang Metal Trading Group

* Rongxin Investment agreed to enter into further negotiation regarding a potential cooperation between Rongxin Investment And Hailiang Metal

* Potential cooperation between Rongxin Investment and Hailiang Metal regarding certain property projects located in PRC indirectly held by Hailiang Metal

* A refundable deposit of RMB200 million shall be payable by Rongxin Investment within 5 business days upon signing of letter of intent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

