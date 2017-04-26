BRIEF-Roodmicrotec Q1 2017 revenue rises 15 pct year-on-year

April 26 (Reuters) - Roodmicrotec N.V.:

* Q1 2017 revenue rises 15 pct year-on-year

* Roodmicrotec expects that turnover will increase substantially in coming years

* Company projects that its turnover will be approximately 75 pct higher by 2020, compared with total turnover of around 10 million euros ($10.95 million) in 2015

* For 2017 Roodmicrotec foresees an increase in revenue and improved results compared with 2016

* In 2017, company is expected to come to cross over point where a positive quarterly net profit is reached