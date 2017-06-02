BRIEF-Rooster Energy announces filing voluntary chapter 11 reorganization proceedings

June 2 (Reuters) - Rooster Energy Ltd

* Announces filing voluntary chapter 11 reorganization proceedings and CCAA filings

* Anticipates that will file for recognition of any orders entered under chapter 11 of code under companies' creditors arrangement act ("CCAA")

* Says all of its U.S. subsidiaries, each filed voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of U.S. bankruptcy code

* Says it is intention of company to continue to operate during proceedings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: