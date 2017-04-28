FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rooster Energy names Kenneth Tamplain interim CEO following Robert Murphy's departure
April 28, 2017 / 10:12 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Rooster Energy names Kenneth Tamplain interim CEO following Robert Murphy's departure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Rooster Energy Ltd-

* Rooster Energy Ltd announces executive officer changes

* Rooster Energy Ltd - Kenneth F. Tamplain, current senior vice president and general counsel, has been appointed interim ceo and president, effective immediately

* Rooster Energy Ltd - Leroy F. Guidry, jr., a director, has been appointed interim chief financial officer effective may 1, 2017

* Rooster Energy- appointments follow departure of Robert Murphy from his roles as ceo, president and resignation of Gary L. Nuschler, jr. As cfo

* Rooster Energy Ltd - Murphy continues to serve as a director of company and nuschler has agreed to assist during transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

