3 months ago
BRIEF-Rooster Energy says been unable to complete requisite financial disclosures within mandated time frame
#Market News
May 30, 2017 / 11:10 PM / 3 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Rooster Energy Ltd

* Rooster energy ltd. Provides update regarding quarterly financial statement filing

* Rooster energy- remains under significant cash constraints and been unable to complete requisite financial disclosures within mandated time frame

* Rooster energy - if unable to restructure senior secured notes, co would in all likelihood exercise alternatives to preserve going concern value of co

* Rooster energy -alternatives could include filing voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of u.s. Bankruptcy code or similar restructuring laws Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

