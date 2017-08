BRIEF-Rosinter Restaurants Holding FY 2016 net result turns to profit of RUB 6.4 million

April 25 (Reuters) - Rosinter Restaurants Holding:

* FY 2016 net profit 6.4 million roubles ($114,392.96) versus loss of 391.6 million roubles year ago

* FY 2016 revenue 7.21 billion roubles versus 7.68 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2016 corporate restaurants revenue 6.977 billion roubles, down 6.5 pct versus year ago

* FY 2016 EBITDA before impairment and write-offs up at 718 million roubles from 303 million roubles in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/2q9vzJi, bit.ly/2q123Jl

Further company coverage: ($1 = 55.9475 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)