6 months ago
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 28, 2017 / 11:28 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Ross stores Q4 earnings per share $0.77

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ross Stores Inc

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.02 to $3.15

* Ross stores reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 sales $3.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.46 billion

* Q4 same store sales rose 4 percent

* Q4 earnings per share $0.77

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ross stores inc - for q1 ending april 29, 2017, comparable store sales are forecast to be up 1% to 2%

* Ross stores inc - for q1 ending april 29, 2017, earnings per share projected to be $.76 to $.79

* Ross stores inc - board also approved an increase in quarterly cash dividend to $.16 per share, up 19% on top of a 15% increase in prior year

* Ross stores inc - for 52 weeks ending january 27, 2018, company is forecasting same store sales to grow 1% to 2%

* Ross stores inc - for 53 weeks ending february 3, 2018, earnings per share are projected to be $3.02 to $3.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

