BRIEF-Ross Stores reports Q1 earnings per share $0.82

May 18 (Reuters) - Ross Stores Inc

* Ross Stores reports first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.82

* Q1 sales $3.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.27 billion

* Q1 same store sales rose 3 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $3.07 to $3.17

* Says Q2 ending July 29, 2017, we are forecasting same store sales to be up 1% to 2%

* Sees Q2 earnings per share of $0.73 to $0.76

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $3.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S