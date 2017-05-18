FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Ross Stores reports Q1 earnings per share $0.82
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 18, 2017 / 8:13 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ross Stores reports Q1 earnings per share $0.82

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Ross Stores Inc

* Ross Stores reports first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.82

* Q1 sales $3.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.27 billion

* Q1 same store sales rose 3 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $3.07 to $3.17

* Says Q2 ending July 29, 2017, we are forecasting same store sales to be up 1% to 2%

* Sees Q2 earnings per share of $0.73 to $0.76

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $3.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.