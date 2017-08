March 13 (Reuters) - Rostelecom:

* Says has signed a contract with Zenith football club to deliver integration services as part of its project to implement an SAP solution

* Says three-year contract amounts to 44.5 million roubles ($753,624.17) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.0480 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)