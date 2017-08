March 3 (Reuters) - Rostelecom:

* Says to buy additional 49.9 percent stake in Data Storage Centre (operating under the SafeData brand) for 2.255 billion roubles ($38.52 million)

* Says as result will consolidate 100 percent stake in SafeData Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.5400 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)