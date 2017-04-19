FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 19, 2017 / 12:52 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Rostelecom to place RUB 10 bln bonds with final coupon of 8.65%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Rostelecom:

** Closes book building for its exchange traded 10 billion rouble ($177.77 million) bonds with a final guidance of first coupon at 8.65 percent per annum

** Initial coupon guidance of 8.80-8.95 percent has been revised during book building to 8.70-8.80 and 8.60-8.870 percent per annum

** The bonds mature in 10 years, put option is available after 5 years

For further company coverage For the story in Russian, click ($1 = 56.2535 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Orekhova in Moscow, translated by Gdynia newsroom)

