March 16 (Reuters) - Roto-gro International Ltd:

* Signs order for 240 units with EuroAg Corporation

* Agreement provides for EuroAg to order Roto-Gro 420B and/or 420C models in each successive manufacturing tranche

* Agreement is renewable annually based on a minimum of 240 units

* Order represents revenue in excess of A$2.25 mln