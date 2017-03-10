March 10 Roularta Media Group NV:

* FY EBITDA 34.4 million euros ($36.4 million) versus 33.6 million euros year ago

* FY sales 276.5 million euros versus 290.2 million euros year ago

* FY net profit 20.3 million euros versus 64.2 million euros year ago

* The Board of Directors to propose to the general meeting of May 16, 2017 to distribute a gross dividend of 0.50 euros per share

* For the first quarter of 2017, the turnover of the advertising portfolio seems to extend the trend of 2016 for printed activities

* Does not anticipate an automatic extension of the rise of advertising revenue in 2017