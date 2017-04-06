FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2017 / 10:39 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Routemaster acquires royalty portfolio interests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Routemaster Capital Inc

* Routemaster acquires royalty portfolio interests

* Routemaster Capital Inc - as consideration for purchasing Quebec Gold royalty, routemaster will issue to vendor 11 million common shares

* Routemaster Capital- agreement provides co with option to purchase 1.5% net smelter returns royalty in respect of potash development property in Ethiopia

* Routemaster capital inc - entered into an agreement to purchase a royalty covering former producing gold mines in province of Quebec

* Routemaster capital- in addition,co obtained a 24-month right of first refusal to acquire additional royalties and streaming interests held by vendor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

