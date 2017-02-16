FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rovi FY net profit up 32 pct YoY
February 16, 2017 / 7:12 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Rovi FY net profit up 32 pct YoY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi :

* FY net profit 26.1 million euros ($27.7 million) versus 19.8 million euros year ago

* The increase in net profit is mainly due to the positive impact of non-recurring income of 4 million euros registered as a result of the creation of a joint venture by ROVI and Enervit

* FY operating revenue 265.2 million euros versus 246.0 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA 39.3 million euros versus 31.8 million euros year ago

* To propose dividend for 2016 of 0.1830 euro per share Source text: bit.ly/2kVcASR bit.ly/2kMwf50

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9427 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

