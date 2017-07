July 26 (Reuters) - Laboratorios Farmaceuticos ROVI SA (ROVI):

* H1 NET PROFIT 15.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 18.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 TOTAL REVENUE 139.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 129.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA 23.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 25.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SEES IN 2017 A LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH RATE FOR THE OPERATING REVENUE

