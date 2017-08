April 10 (Reuters) - Rowad Misr For Tourism Investment Co Sae

* FY consol net profit EGP 4.2 million versus EGP 6.2 million year ago

* FY standalone net loss EGP 2.7 million versus loss EGP 3.2 million year ago

* EGP floatation had positive impact of EGP 5.6 million on FY consol results

* FY consol operating revenue EGP 45.1 million versus EGP 54.3 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2nZenp3)