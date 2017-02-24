BRIEF-Golden Ocean posts Q4 net result ahead of forecast
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 24 Rowan Companies Plc
* Rowan reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $351.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $344.6 million
* Rowan Companies Plc - Rowan's revenues were $351.8 million in Q4 of 2016, a decrease of 34 pct from prior-year quarter
* Qtrly net loss $0.19 per diluted share
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Ormat technologies inc. Responds to press reports about potential transaction