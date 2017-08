April 18 (Reuters) - Roxgold Inc:

* Roxgold reports first quarter 2017 operating results and 2016 financial results

* Produced 35,594 ounces of gold and sold 34,930 ounces gold for quarter at yaramoko gold mine

During three-month period ended March 31, 2017, yaramoko gold mine continued to operate in line with expectations