FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Roxy-Pacific announces acquisition of second hotel asset in Japan
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Researchers explore the science of gender identity
Science
Researchers explore the science of gender identity
Amazon’s show business dreams stump investors
business
Amazon’s show business dreams stump investors
Canada’s jailhouse secret: Legally innocent prisoners are dying
World
Canada’s jailhouse secret: Legally innocent prisoners are dying
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 3, 2017 / 11:43 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Roxy-Pacific announces acquisition of second hotel asset in Japan

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Roxy-pacific Holdings Limited:

* Proposed acquisition of land and hotel building in Kita-Ku, Osaka City, Japan

* Unit Roxy Osaka Hotel entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Kabushiki Kaisha Grand

* Announces acquisition of its second hotel asset in Japan, Tenmabashi Grand Hotel Osaka, for JPY 3.0 billion

* Proposed acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on group's consolidated earnings for current fy ending 31 Dec 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.