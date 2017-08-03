FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2017 / 1:29 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Roxy-Pacific announces agreement to acquire property in New Zealand

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Roxy-pacific Holdings Ltd:

* Entered into an agreement to acquire property located at 205 Queen Street, Auckland, New Zealand

* Deal for total purchase consideration NZD174 million

* Acquisition is not expected to have material impact on group's consolidated earnings per share of co for current fy ending 31 December 2017​

* Co and CES Properties (NZ) also entered into JV agreement to govern their relationship as shareholders of co for purpose of acquisition

* ‍Consideration will be financed by internal funds and bank borrowings.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

