BRIEF-Royal Bancshares of Pennsylvania shareholders approve pending merger

May 25 (Reuters) - Bryn Mawr Bank Corp

* Royal bancshares of pennsylvania, inc. Announces shareholder approval of pending merger with bryn mawr bank corporation

* Royal bancshares of pennsylvania inc - at special meeting, 98.6% of votes cast were voted in favor of merger

* Royal bancshares of pennsylvania inc - a q3 2017 closing is anticipated for deal