3 months ago
BRIEF-Royal Bancshares of Pennsylvania shareholders approve pending merger
#Market News
May 25, 2017 / 8:17 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Royal Bancshares of Pennsylvania shareholders approve pending merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Bryn Mawr Bank Corp

* Royal bancshares of pennsylvania, inc. Announces shareholder approval of pending merger with bryn mawr bank corporation

* Royal bancshares of pennsylvania inc - at special meeting, 98.6% of votes cast were voted in favor of merger

* Royal bancshares of pennsylvania inc- at special meeting, 98.6% of votes cast were voted in favor of merger.

* Royal bancshares of pennsylvania inc - a q3 2017 closing is anticipated for deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

