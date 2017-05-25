BRIEF-Royal Bancshares of Pennsylvania shareholders approve pending merger

May 25 (Reuters) - Bryn Mawr Bank Corp
* Royal bancshares of pennsylvania, inc. Announces shareholder approval of pending merger with bryn mawr bank corporation
* Royal bancshares of pennsylvania inc - at special meeting, 98.6% of votes cast were voted in favor of merger
* Royal bancshares of pennsylvania inc - a q3 2017 closing is anticipated for deal