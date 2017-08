May 25 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Canada:

* Royal Bank Of Canada reports second quarter 2017 results

* Royal Bank Of Canada - Q2 diluted EPS of $1.85

* ‍CET1 ratio of 10.6% at q2 end (up 30 bps from 10.3%)​

* ‍return on common equity of 17.2% at Q2-end, up 100 basis points (BPS) from 16.2%

* Q2 earnings per share view c$1.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S