* Royal Bank of Canada reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share c$1.97

* Q1 earnings per share view c$1.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Royal bank of canada- as at January 31, 2017, CET1 ratio was 11.0 pct, up 20 bps as compared to last quarter

* Qtrly return on common equity of 18 percent, up 270 bps from 15.3 percent

* Royal bank of canada qtrly adjusted earnings per share c$1.83