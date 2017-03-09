March 10 Royal Bank Of Canada

* Royal Bank Of Canada to repurchase up to 30 million of its common shares

* Royal Bank Of Canada - shares that may be repurchased represent approximately 2% of bank's outstanding common shares

* Royal Bank Of Canada - RBC also announced that it will repurchase common shares under two specific share repurchase programs

* Purchases under normal course issuer bid may commence on march 14, 2017 and continue until march 10, 2018

* Royal Bank Of Canada - any share purchases under first agreement for up to 10 million common shares must occur on or before april 13, 2017

* Royal Bank Of Canada -purchases under second agreement for up to 5 million shares will commence once purchases under first agreement are completed