* 2016 loss attributable to shareholders 6.955 billion stg
* Royal bank of scotland group 2016 conduct and litigation
charges 5.9 billion stg
* Royal bank of scotland group 2016 restructuring costs 2.1
billion stg
* Royal bank of scotland group 2016 total adjusted income
12.372 billion stg
* Royal bank of scotland group targets saving 750 million
stg of costs in 2018
* Royal bank of scotland group forecasts to make profit in
full year 2018
* Royal bank of scotland group 2016 cet ratio 13.4 percent
* Royal bank of scotland group 2016 24 billion stg net
lending to uk consumers and businesses
* Royal bank of scotland group takes 825 million stg of
disposal costs
