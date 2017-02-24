Feb 24 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group

* 2016 loss attributable to shareholders 6.955 billion stg

* Royal bank of scotland group 2016 conduct and litigation charges 5.9 billion stg

* Royal bank of scotland group 2016 restructuring costs 2.1 billion stg

* Royal bank of scotland group 2016 total adjusted income 12.372 billion stg

* Royal bank of scotland group targets saving 750 million stg of costs in 2018

* Royal bank of scotland group forecasts to make profit in full year 2018

* Royal bank of scotland group 2016 cet ratio 13.4 percent

* Royal bank of scotland group 2016 24 billion stg net lending to uk consumers and businesses

* Royal bank of scotland group takes 825 million stg of disposal costs