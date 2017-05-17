BRIEF-Royal Canadian Mint Q1 revenue C$502.8 mln

May 17 (Reuters) - Royal Canadian Mint :

* Royal Canadian Mint reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue C$502.8 million versus C$588.4 million

* Royal Canadian Mint qtrly gold volumes were 208.3 thousand ounces , qtrly silver volumes were 4.7 million ounces

* Mint produced 96 million coins in q1 of 2017

* Shipment of 269.7 million foreign coins and blanks in quarter

* Softer overall bullion demand contributed to lower bullion volumes for 13 weeks ended april 1, 2017 compared to same period in 2016

* Qtrly consolidated profit before income taxes was $14.9 million versus. $15.0 million