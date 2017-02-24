BRIEF-Suncor Energy announces redemption of notes
* Suncor Energy Inc - redeeming its outstanding US$1.25 billion 6.10% senior unsecured notes due 2018
Feb 24 Royal Canadian Mint:
* Royal Canadian Mint qtrly consolidated revenue $553.8 million versus $762.1 million
* Qtrly consolidated profit before taxes,impairment decreased to $4.2 million in quarter versus $10.7 million
* Shipment of a total of 517.7 million circulation coins and blanks in quarter versus 336.6 million in Q3 2015
* "retrospectively adjusted its presentation of revenues and costs associated with bullion sales"
* Now records revenues, costs on net basis for all sales where supplier of key precious metals, customer of bullion are same party
* Change in presentation of revenues and costs associated with bullion sales has no impact on profit (loss)
BOSTON, Feb 27 Fidelity Investments plans to offer voluntary buyouts to employees who are 55 years or older, and who have worked for the Boston-based fund firm at least 10 years, a company executive said on Monday.
Feb 27 Northrop Grumman Corp, the third largest U.S. weapons maker, promoted Janis Pamiljans as corporate vice president and president of its Aerospace Systems unit, effective April 1.