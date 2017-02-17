BRIEF-Share trade in Sichuan Jinyu Automobile suspended - exchange
* Says Sichuan Jinyu Automobile City Group Co Ltd's share trade suspended from Feb 20 pending announcement
Feb 17 Royal Catering Group Holdings Co Ltd :
* Company entered into placing agreement
* Placing agent has conditionally agreed to place, up to 400mln new shares to not less than 6 placees at placing price of HK$0.150 per placing share
* Net proceeds from placing will be approximately HK$59 million
* Infomedia signs software contract with Nissan's global dealer network
* FY revenue $778.5m up 10.2 percent